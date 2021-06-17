COVID LATESTMore Than 6.5M COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire Department shared that they have responded to several reports of trapped fawns over the past week and all of the stories had a happy ending.

Fire crews from Hillendale, Pikesville and Perry Hall said they helped fawns trapped in window wells and other predicaments.

Check out the photos of the from the rescue:

 

Thank you Baltimore County Fire Department for all you do!

