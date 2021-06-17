BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire Department shared that they have responded to several reports of trapped fawns over the past week and all of the stories had a happy ending.
Fire crews from Hillendale, Pikesville and Perry Hall said they helped fawns trapped in window wells and other predicaments.READ MORE: Maryland Department Of Health Launches Campaign To Raise Awareness Of Prediabetes
Check out the photos of the from the rescue:
Sometimes our crews respond to calls involving animals in need of help. Last week, #Hillendale Engine 11, #Pikesville E2 and #PerryHall E55 responded to calls involving fawns stuck in window wells & other predicaments. All three stories had happy endings. #livingtoserve EA pic.twitter.com/EFiNyWkTnPREAD MORE: Indians Send Orioles To 19th Straight Road Loss, 10-3
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) June 17, 2021
MORE NEWS: 16-Year-Old Charged In Armed Carjacking Of Delivery Driver
Thank you Baltimore County Fire Department for all you do!