BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police announced they have launched an internal investigation after a teen carjacking suspect was struck by a police SUV during a pursuit.
A 16-year-old boy was charged with an armed carjacking of a food delivery driver Thursday.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Druid Hill Ave on June 14 shortly after 7:00 p.m. for a reported carjacking. The victim, a food delivery driver, said that they were approached by the suspect who displayed a gun and drove away in the victim’s vehicle.
Officers found the car and attempted to stop the suspect but he sped away. Officials said he sped through city streets and failed to stop at several red lights and stop signs. He later abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
A police Foxtrot video shows the teen running down an alley and a police SUV following behind. The SUV strikes the teen as it turns into a grassy area and the teen falls to the ground. Officers on foot immediately approach the teen and a voice can be heard on the video requesting a medic.
As aid was provided officers located a black semi-automatic airsoft handgun in his pant leg. He was taken to an area hospital where was treated for minor injuries and released a short time later.
He has been charged as an adult with armed carjacking and a number of other offenses.
Police are investigating the use of force in the incident.
