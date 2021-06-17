BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles announced that the Birdland Summer Music Series will return to Oriole Park later this summer.
"Music and sports have always had the power to bring people together," said Jennifer Grondahl, Orioles Senior Vice President of Community Development and Communications. "The Orioles are excited to offer experiences unlike any other to our fans as we continue our goal of bringing more visitors to downtown Baltimore and solidifying Camden Yards as an elite entertainment destination for the State of Maryland."
On July 24, the Orioles will welcome Grammy-winning artist DIPLO following the game against the Washington Nationals. On Sept. 16, rising country star, Carter Faith, will open for the Grammy-nominated band The Avett Brothers following the game against the New York Yankees.
"I'm excited to be one of the first artists to perform live in downtown Baltimore since the pandemic," said Diplo. "I can't wait to see all my fans at such a historical ballpark as Oriole Park at Camden Yards."
“We love Baltimore and can’t wait to pick up right where we left off with this wonderful city,” said Seth Avett. “There’s no better place to reunite than the historic home of the Orioles.”
The Birdland Summer Music Series will mark the return of live entertainment to Downtown Baltimore as some of the first concert performances since the Covid-19 pandemic started.
For more information, visit: https://www.mlb.com/orioles/tickets/music.