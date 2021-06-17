ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 79 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths Thursday as hospitalizations continue to decrease.
More than 3.2 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.76%.
Hospitalizations went down by 10 cases, now at 157 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 112 are in acute care and 45 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there were 461,549 total confirmed cases and 9,481 deaths.
There are 3,219,364 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,586,014 doses. Of those, 3,366,650 are first doses with 9,052 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,968,724 second doses, 19,738 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 250,640 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 838 in the last day.
The state reported 72.7% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,039
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,903
|(643)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,844
|(1,628)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,043
|(1,217)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,234
|(84)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,350
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,517
|(247)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,319
|(150)
|2*
|Charles
|10,938
|(211)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,846
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,816
|(331)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,043
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,620
|(291)
|6*
|Howard
|19,287
|(247)
|7*
|Kent
|1,351
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,071
|(1,568)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,375
|(1,549)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,004
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,044
|(131)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,618
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,179
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,639
|(325)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,711
|(173)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,679
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(26)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,092
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,610
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,580
|(42)
|1*
|30-39
|79,058
|(104)
|6*
|40-49
|68,721
|(286)
|5*
|50-59
|68,666
|(802)
|32*
|60-69
|45,720
|(1,609)
|25*
|70-79
|25,096
|(2,410)
|43*
|80+
|15,927
|(4,214)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|241,407
|(4,588)
|105*
|Male
|220,063
|(4,890)
|112*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|143,629
|(3,426)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,346
|(322)
|11*
|White (NH)
|163,169
|(4,774)
|106*
|Hispanic
|69,982
|(832)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,599
|(101)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,745
|(23)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.