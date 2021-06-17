BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five are in critical condition and one is dead after a mass shooting in west Baltimore Wednesday afternoon. Now the community then demands city leaders do something.

Police were going door to door Thursday morning in this neighborhood looking for information this morning, they have not yet released a description of the suspects in this case.

Evidence markers cover the ground at West Lexington and Pulaski, where the shooting happened shortly before 2:30 p.m Wednesday.

Currently, whoever is behind this mass shooting is still on the loose. The wounded victims range in age from 16 to 44. The age of the person killed has not been released.

Police said the six were together on West Lexington when two or three people came on foot, shot them, and ran.

The mayor spoke this morning.

“It pisses me off,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “I was out there talking to residents and neighbors, who are also upset.”

He said the residents of Penrose were already working with the mayor’s office on a community policing plan.

“We’re going to go down, track these people down like we have been,” Scott said.

Members of Safe Streets, a violence prevention program, marched in the neighborhood and are working with people here to stop further violence

“It’s frustrating because we out here every day, 24-7,” said Levar Mullen of Safe Streets.

Police have not yet released a possible motive for this shooting.