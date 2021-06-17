BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Raven’s mandatory three-day minicamp flew by this week, and the players got to show off on the field for the first time in over a year. It was the last practice before training camp.

“It’s a great day to be alive!” exclaimed Marlon Humphrey, walking onto the field at the Under Armour Performance Center Wednesday.

“It’s a great day to be alive!” Wise words from @marlon_humphrey. pic.twitter.com/BZZO9h5Ahd — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 16, 2021

Newcomer wide receiver Sammy Watkins is quickly developing a connection with QB Lamar Jackson, according to a Ravens website report. It became clear when Watkins snagged a deep pass from Jackson without breaking stride.

“It looked like Jackson and Watkins had been teammates for years, and it’s the kind of play they hope to make often this fall,” said Ravens writer Clifton Brown. “Since Watkins signed as a free agent in March, the veteran receiver has made it a priority to build chemistry with Jackson.”

If you’re wondering if the team is ready for this fall, check out these clips the team tweeted out.

Would you get anywhere near linebackers Chris Board, L.J. Fort, or Patrick McQueen’s path?

As for the offense, Coach John Harbaugh is optimistic. Here’s what he said about Jackson and his receivers after Wednesday’s practice.

“It was a good day,” Harbaugh said. “I mean there was a lot of really good on-time throws a lot against a lot of pressure and bringing a lot of heat, and Lamar and the receivers I thought were handling it very well.”

Minicamp ended Thursday, but practice wasn’t held. Coach Harbaugh wanted to focus on conditioning tests and meetings for day three. That doesn’t mean it was easy on the players.