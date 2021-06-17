COVID LATESTMore Than 6.5M COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a 24-year-old man died after he was shot in northeast Baltimore Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Hillburn Avenue for a report of the shooting. When they got there, they found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Another shooting in south Baltimore left a man in critical condition.

Officers responded at 12:11 p.m. to the 1200 block of West Lombard Street for report of a discharging. They then got a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

At the hospital, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

