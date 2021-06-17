COVID LATESTMore Than 6.5M COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Governor Larry Hogan, Juneteenth, Juneteenth National Independence Day, Maryland, Maryland News

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s government offices and agencies will close Friday, June 18 in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day, which falls on Saturday.

Congress passed a bill recognizing Juneteenth, a day commemorating the end of slavery, as a national holiday Wednesday.

“This is an important step forward for our country,” said Hogan. “Maryland is proud to support this legislation, and observe this new national holiday.”

Gov. Hogan also issued a proclamation in honor of Juneteenth.

 

