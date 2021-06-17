ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s government offices and agencies will close Friday, June 18 in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day, which falls on Saturday.
Congress passed a bill recognizing Juneteenth, a day commemorating the end of slavery, as a national holiday Wednesday.
"This is an important step forward for our country," said Hogan. "Maryland is proud to support this legislation, and observe this new national holiday."
Gov. Hogan also issued a proclamation in honor of Juneteenth.
