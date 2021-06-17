ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Congress passed a bill recognizing Juneteenth National Independence Day, a day commemorating the end of slavery, as a national holiday. Now, offices and agencies are announcing Friday closures in observance of the holiday, which falls on Saturday.
Maryland's government offices and agencies will close Friday, announced Governor Hogan.
“This is an important step forward for our country,” said Hogan. “Maryland is proud to support this legislation, and observe this new national holiday.”
Gov. Hogan also issued a proclamation in honor of Juneteenth.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced that county government offices, District and Circuit Courts and CountyRide van service will be closed Friday as well.
Covid-19 testing and vaccination sites in the county will stay open as usual. It's business as usual for parking meters and county parking garages too. Trash and recycling services are staying on schedule.
Schools
Baltimore City announced it’s closing all offices and schools Friday to recognize Juneteenth. State athletics contests will on.
MORE NEWS: Man Charged In Fatal Shooting, Carjacking In SE Baltimore Wednesday