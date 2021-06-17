Hi Everyone!
Back in the old radio days when a “boss jock” would play two songs in a row by the same artist, it was announced (usually, by a big booming voice) a “Twin Spin!” Well, on this last Thursday of Spring 2021 revive that big booing voice and, weather-wise, announce a “Twin Spin!!”READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 3.2M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
If you liked yesterday, no make that loved yesterday, (what weather-wise was there not to love?), then you will love today. Sunny, barely a cloud in the sky, and another high right at 80 non-humid degrees.
Still looking for an uptick in humidity, and warmth tomorrow. Throw in some high clouds, too. Then still looking for it to feel like summer as we start the new season on Sunday. A lot of consistency and confidence in the week’s end and weekend outlook. Always a good thing.READ MORE: 2 For 2: Ledecky Wins Her Shortest, Longest Races At Olympic Trials
But as I like to say on the air, “today, let’s not overthink this one.”
Like yesterday, be consistent, find yourself some “me time” and enjoy!MORE NEWS: 2 Arrested In Fatal Shooting, Carjacking In SE Baltimore Wednesday
MB