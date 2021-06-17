COVID LATESTMore Than 6.5M COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass, Weather, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

Back in the old radio days when a “boss jock” would play two songs in a row by the same artist, it was announced (usually, by a big booming voice) a “Twin Spin!” Well, on this last Thursday of Spring 2021 revive that big booing voice and, weather-wise, announce a “Twin Spin!!”

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 3.2M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated

If you liked yesterday, no make that loved yesterday, (what weather-wise was there not to love?), then you will love today. Sunny, barely a cloud in the sky, and another high right at 80 non-humid degrees.

Still looking for an uptick in humidity, and warmth tomorrow. Throw in some high clouds, too. Then still looking for it to feel like summer as we start the new season on Sunday. A lot of consistency and confidence in the week’s end and weekend outlook. Always a good thing.

READ MORE: 2 For 2: Ledecky Wins Her Shortest, Longest Races At Olympic Trials

But as I like to say on the air, “today, let’s not overthink this one.”

Like yesterday, be consistent, find yourself some “me time” and enjoy!

MORE NEWS: 2 Arrested In Fatal Shooting, Carjacking In SE Baltimore Wednesday

MB