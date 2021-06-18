BALTMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a 12-year-old girl was injured after a hit and run in northeast Baltimore Friday night.
Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of Lake Avenue, where they found the girl. Police said the girl was alert and breathing, but injured.
She was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The girl's condition is unknown at this time.
A C.R.A.S.H. team assumed control of the investigation, police said. There is no description of the vehicle available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s C.R.A.S.H. Team at 410-395-2606.