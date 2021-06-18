BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a 24-year-old man died after he was shot in north Baltimore Friday afternoon.
Officers responded at 3:50 p.m. to the 3800 block of Derby Manor Drive for a reported shooting, where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
A man was injured in another Baltimore shooting Friday afternoon.
Officers responded at 3:20 p.m. to the 2000 block of West Saratoga Street for a Shot Spotter alert. When they got there they found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 300 block of North Pulaski Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Western District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2477.