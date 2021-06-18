ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Friday that 90% of the state’s seniors, residents aged 65 and up, have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
“Getting seniors vaccinated has been, and continues to be, one of our highest priorities, and it is another area where we are outpacing the nation,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland will continue to use every tool at our disposal to reach this population, and get everyone we can vaccinated. We especially encourage seniors to take advantage of our call center, which can provide direct assistance with booking an appointment and finding transportation.”
Maryland is inching closer to 80% vaccination overall. As of Friday morning, the Maryland Department of Health reported that 72.7% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help
- Timeline: How The Coronavirus Spread In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
-