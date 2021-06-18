RISING SUN, Md. (WJZ) — A 50-year-old Cecil County woman died in a crash Thursday afternoon along Conowingo Road.
Maryland State Police are investigating the multi-vehicle crash that took the life of Dawn Bryant of Conowingo. She was the driver and sole occupant of a green Jeep.
Troopers from the North East Barrack were dispatched to 1191 Conowingo Road in Rising Sun around 4:30 p.m. and found three vehicles were involved in the crash.
According to police, all three vehicles were traveling northbound on Route 1, north of Connelly Road when the green Jeep slowed to turn right into a driveway. The Honda behind the Jeep slowed as well, but a third black Jeep failed to stop and rear-ended the Honda which then crashed into the green Jeep.
Bryant was ejected and trapped under her vehicle, which overturned during the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other drivers were uninjured. Charges are pending.
