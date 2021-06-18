COVID LATESTNearly 73% Of All Maryland Adults Have Received One Dose Of A Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Patuxent Naval Air Museum is being donated a special piece of aerial history. The museum is now home to a retired Blue Angels jet.

The FA 18 B took its final flight last week before arriving at the museum.

Over the next few weeks, visitors can expect to see the fenced-in Blue Angel as a maintenance team prepares the iconic aircraft for the view of the general public. Guests can look forward to the final reveal of the exhibit in about 6 to 8 weeks.

