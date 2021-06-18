BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore leaders have joined forces to bring a high-speed rail line to the Northeast Corridor.
The train would run from Washington D.C. to Baltimore at 311 miles per hour, cutting the trip down to just 15 minutes. It will also include a stop at BWI.
Supporters of the proposed Maglev project highlighted the benefits today, including the creation of jobs.
“We need jobs, there’s a high unemployment rate going on right now and we need this transportation badly to travel from place to place a whole lot quicker than what we got right now,” said John Barber, representative of the Carpenter’s Union. “[It will] get some of this congestion on the roads. I think I think it’s a great thing, you know it’s going to support a lot of families with a lot of good-paying jobs.”
Ultimately, the rail would be extended to New York City, but not everyone's in favor of it. Some groups worry about the environmental toll of building the rail and the cost if the project gets final approval. It'll take about 10 years to complete.