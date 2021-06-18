Hi Everyone!
And welcome to the last Friday of Spring. As you know summer starts Sunday in the Northern Hemisphere.
I really try to live in the moment and disdain the line, “Where did the time go?”
But where the heck did the time go? Frankly, with all the vaccinations happening and people beginning to return to a bit of normalcy, I think that time just flew. But summer begins Sunday. And after a year of nothing, this season promises to be a return to something. Something special and I believe, then, we will "whoa it down."
Your average high as we start to summer will be in the low mid-80s, so we begin the season above the average at about 90° and we stay hot for the first couple of days of summer 2021.
A cold front coming through on Tuesday will drop up to the low eighties Wednesday, and we will then, begin a summer broadcasting tradition of saying, “more refreshing temperatures will be moving our way.”
Dad's have a GREAT Father's Day, and enjoy being able to join with family and friends to do so again!!!!!!
