BALTIMORE (WJZ) — AFRAM festival is coming back. It’s a decade’s long Baltimore tradition celebrating Black culture.

Mayor Brandon Scott revealed the lineup this year, and also announced that the festival will be held on the weekend of Juneteenth starting next year.

“We will celebrate black culture here today in Baltimore, in the region, in the world, honoring our history and showing how far we have come each and every year,” said Scott.

The main festival will take place virtually Saturday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Aug. 22. There will be limited in-person activities at Druid Hill Park and various locations throughout the city.

The festival, which is in its 44th year, is one of the largest African-American cultural arts festivals on the East Coast. It was cancelled in 2020 due to covid.

Musical guests include will include Busta Rhymes and even Chaka Khan.

Local vendors, volunteers, and local talent can start applying June 25 on the festival’s website.

“It’s no secret that AFRAM is one of my favorite festivals, and I am so excited to take part this year,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “AFRAM is not just about our national performers but is a platform to lift up our local, homegrown talent from right here in our community. I commend Rec and Parks for creating this incredible experience despite the obstacles of COVID-19. I look forward to the festivities to come.”

AFRAM Festival is free and open to guests of all ages. For more information on the lineup, visit aframbaltimore.com.