BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s our mission here at WJZ to highlight those everyday heroes who are doing their work to make our community and our cities better.

One of those people is Christina Flowers, who is on a mission to meet the needs of Baltimore’s homeless. During outreach, she closes The Real Care Providers, her homeless advocacy office, and hits the streets to provide nourishment and assistance to the city’s homeless.

“I keep my front seat covered, put the window down,” said Flowers, ready to drive a van filled with food and water. “We can’t be winding our window up and pretending like we can’t see our homeless individuals out here.”

Flowers emphasized that sometimes, advocates need to bring support to the homeless in a time that many resources are inaccessible.

“We can host something at our church, but we’ve got a lot of parked vans in the city and sometimes you’ve got to go to them,” said Flowers. “You got to take it in the streets, you know, you can’t just always think they’re going to come in your office when a lot of offices is closed.”

While Flowers might not be able to put the people she meets in a home right away, she said it’s important to make an effort to assist the homeless in any way.

“We see them. We ride past them, we see them on the corner,” said Flowers. “You know we don’t know what it might take to make their day. You know, give them what you have. I may not got the building or the house to put them in right away, but I’m conscious of what they need and I’m constantly working on that.”

Christina Flowers is WJZ’s first Community MVP. Former Raven Torrey Smith wants to highlight Baltimore’s best! If you have an MVP you’d like to nominate, click here.