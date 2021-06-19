COVID LATESTNearly 73% Of All Maryland Adults Have Received One Dose Of A Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Saturday as hospitalizations and the positivity rate declined.

More than 3.2 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.73%.

Hospitalizations went down by nine cases, now at 153 people hospitalized for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, there were 461,697 total confirmed cases and 9,490 deaths.

There are 3,249,663 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,632,077 doses. Of those, 3,382,414 are first doses with 6,651 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,997,597 second doses, 12,316 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 252,084 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 739 in the last day.

The state reported 72.9% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,043 (211) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,910 (643) 15*
Baltimore 65,853 (1,630) 41*
Baltimore City 53,048 (1,217) 25*
Calvert 4,234 (84) 1*
Caroline 2,350 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,519 (247) 6*
Cecil 6,322 (150) 2*
Charles 10,940 (211) 2*
Dorchester 2,847 (64) 1*
Frederick 19,820 (331) 10*
Garrett 2,043 (64) 1*
Harford 16,626 (291) 6*
Howard 19,288 (247) 7*
Kent 1,351 (49) 2*
Montgomery 71,081 (1,569) 51*
Prince George’s 85,387 (1,551) 40*
Queen Anne’s 3,003 (50) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,048 (132) 0*
Somerset 2,618 (40) 0*
Talbot 2,180 (44) 0*
Washington 14,644 (325) 4*
Wicomico 7,711 (173) 0*
Worcester 3,683 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (23) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,099 (3) 0*
10-19 47,619 (6) 1*
20-29 84,592 (42) 1*
30-39 79,072 (104) 6*
40-49 68,734 (286) 5*
50-59 68,675 (802) 32*
60-69 45,725 (1,609) 25*
70-79 25,103 (2,411) 43*
80+ 15,930 (4,216) 104*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 241,446 (4,588) 105*
Male 220,103 (4,893) 112*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 143,670 (3,429) 80*
Asian (NH) 11,347 (322) 11*
White (NH) 163,223 (4,776) 106*
Hispanic 70,013 (833) 19*
Other (NH) 21,593 (101) 1*
Data not available 51,703 (20) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

