ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Saturday as hospitalizations and the positivity rate declined.
More than 3.2 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.73%.READ MORE: ‘I’m Terrified’ At Least 20 People Shot This Week In Baltimore; Police Identify Victim of Deadly Mass Shooting
Hospitalizations went down by nine cases, now at 153 people hospitalized for the virus.
Since the pandemic began, there were 461,697 total confirmed cases and 9,490 deaths.
There are 3,249,663 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,632,077 doses. Of those, 3,382,414 are first doses with 6,651 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,997,597 second doses, 12,316 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 252,084 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 739 in the last day.READ MORE: 12-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized After Baltimore Hit & Run
The state reported 72.9% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread And Vaccinations
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,043
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,910
|(643)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,853
|(1,630)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,048
|(1,217)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,234
|(84)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,350
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,519
|(247)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,322
|(150)
|2*
|Charles
|10,940
|(211)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,847
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,820
|(331)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,043
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,626
|(291)
|6*
|Howard
|19,288
|(247)
|7*
|Kent
|1,351
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,081
|(1,569)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,387
|(1,551)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,003
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,048
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,618
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,180
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,644
|(325)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,711
|(173)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,683
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(23)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,099
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,619
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,592
|(42)
|1*
|30-39
|79,072
|(104)
|6*
|40-49
|68,734
|(286)
|5*
|50-59
|68,675
|(802)
|32*
|60-69
|45,725
|(1,609)
|25*
|70-79
|25,103
|(2,411)
|43*
|80+
|15,930
|(4,216)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|241,446
|(4,588)
|105*
|Male
|220,103
|(4,893)
|112*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: America To Observe Juneteenth For The First Time As A Federal Holiday
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|143,670
|(3,429)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,347
|(322)
|11*
|White (NH)
|163,223
|(4,776)
|106*
|Hispanic
|70,013
|(833)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,593
|(101)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,703
|(20)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.