BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After shootings in Fells Point over the last two weekends, officials say they have the resources in place to try to prevent more violence this weekend. City agencies also met with neighborhood business owners to try to discuss their concerns.

First District Councilman Zeke Cohen said today that officials had a good conversation with business owners in trying to make sure all their concerns are heard

Both officials, business owners and visitors Saturday said there’s still a lot more that needs to be done.

“It is so important that we work together as a city for solutions,” said Cohen.

Cohen said Saturday that everyone, including city officials, business owners and neighbors have to work together to try to stop the gun violence that’s happened in Fells Point and in other neighborhoods all across Baltimore.

“This is not just a Fells Point issue, it’s a Baltimore issue,” said Cohen. “Violence in our city cannot be tolerated no matter where it is.”

Fells point business owners met with city agencies on Friday to voice their concerns about problems like parking enforcement and alcohol consumption and sales in the area that saw shootings over the last two weekends.

“Every neighborhood deserves the resources end city services and public safety, that we’re requesting here,” said Sean Brescia of The Wharf Rat, a Fells Point bar.

Carlson says there’s more work to be done in addressing the violence, but said he felt good about coming out to the area on Saturday.

“I felt safe all day today. I think that Baltimore’s done a good job responding and having the right people here to make things safe and to make sure that we’re all safe,” said visitor Nicholas Carlson of Butchers Hill.