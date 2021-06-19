It’s Academic: June 19, 2021

COVID LATEST
Nearly 73% Of All Maryland Adults Have Received One Dose Of A Vaccine
News
Health
HealthWatch
Latest News
COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Decline Saturday
Maryland reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Saturday as hospitalizations and the positivity rate declined.
‘I’m Terrified’ At Least 20 People Shot This Week In Baltimore; Police Identify Victim of Deadly Mass Shooting
At least 20 people have been shot in Baltimore City this week, and some believe the violence has spiraled out of control.
Back Home, Orioles Beat Blue Jays 7-1 Behind Mullins' 2 Hrs
Cedric Mullins swatted his second home run of the game, then took a curtain call as the fans at Camden Yards twirled orange shirts in celebration.
Storm Brewing On Katie Ledecky's Tokyo Olympic Horizon
Katie Ledecky is used to slaying her competition, winning not by hundredths but by full seconds. Usually lots of 'em.
Indians Send Orioles To 19th Straight Road Loss, 10-3
José Ramírez and Bobby Bradley homered during a three-run first inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Orioles 10-3 on Thursday, extending Baltimore’s road losing streak to 19 games.
Birdland Summer Music Series To Return Later This Summer
The Baltimore Orioles announced that the Birdland Summer Music Series will return to Oriole Park later this summer.
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast 6-19-2021
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast 6-19-2021
9 hours ago
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram Has Your Friday Night Forecast`
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram Has Your Friday Night Forecast`
18 hours ago
Weather Stories
Weather Blog: Last Friday Of Spring
And welcome to the last Friday of Spring. As you know summer starts Sunday in the Northern Hemisphere.
Weather Blog: Another Nice Day
Sunny, barely a cloud in the sky, and another high right at 80 non-humid degrees.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
From Barack Obama To Kurt Vonnegut, Book Reveals How World's Most Successful People Achieved Greatness
Ever wonder what makes people like President Barack Obama, Serena Williams and Malcolm Gladwell some of the most successful leaders in their industries? A new book describes the strategies behind their success.
Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, America's Longest-Running All-Black Rodeo, Airs On CBS Saturday June 19
On Juneteenth, CBS will broadcast the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, marking the first time the event has aired on broadcast network television.
'I Look To Trevor Noah Like A Mentor': Josh Johnson On First Comedy Special 'Hashtag'
The stand-up comedian and writer for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah previews his first comedy special on Comedy Central.
Keto-Friendly Cereal Recipe To Start Your Day From 'Dirty, Lazy Keto'
If you’re on a keto diet, chances are one of the things you miss most is a simple bowl of cereal. Yes, cereal!
'Secret Celebrity Renovation' And 'The Greatest #AtHome Videos' Come To CBS This Summer
The summer premiere dates for two CBS reality series were announced earlier today.
'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Returns To Ed Sullivan Theater With Fully Vaccinated Audience June 14
Stephen Colbert is returning to the iconic Ed Sullivan Theater with a full audience on June 14. 🎉🎉🎉
Travel Troubles For Thousands Of People Flying Southwest Airlines Including Here In Baltimore
Southwest Airlines said it is beginning to resume flight operations after the airline's third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues Monday evening, grounding planes and delaying travel across the US.
Tru By Hilton Hotel Celebrates Grand Opening In Harbor East
After 19 months of construction, Tru By Hilton held its grand opening on Tuesday morning.
Vote For WJZ's Rick Ritter As Best TV Personality For Baltimore Sun's 2021 Readers’ Choice
WJZ's Rick Ritter is among those nominated in The Baltimore Sun's 2021 Readers' Choice for Best TV Personality.
Best Of
Maryland Ranks No. 26 On List Of Best States, New Survey Finds
It's safe to say, most of us think Maryland is pretty great. We have Ocean City, the Preakness, great sports teams and a lot of history! But how do we compare to the rest of the nation?
It’s Academic: June 19, 2021
CBS Baltimore Staff
June 19, 2021 at 11:01 am
It's Academic
It's Academic: June 19
It’s Academic: June 19, 2021
