By CBS Baltimore Staff
CHURCHTON, Md. (WJZ) — The man accused of stabbing a woman with a syringe at an Anne Arundel County grocery store pleaded guilty to assault charges Thursday.

In February 2020, 53-year-old Thomas Stemen approached a woman from behind as she was getting a grocery cart and stabbed her with a semen-filled needle, police said. Officials said he also tried to stab two other people before he stabbed the woman.

Thomas Bryon Stemen

Police searched Stemen and found another needle on him and a third in his vehicle, both of which contained semen.

Stemen has entered an Alford plea, which is considered a guilty plea.

Due to the nature of an Alford plea, Stemen’s case will not go to trial. He will instead accept the consequences for the crime without admitting to it. He is set to be sentenced in August.

