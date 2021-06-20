BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore announced the decision to delay the single-use plastic bag ban for businesses.
Retailers will now have until Oct. 1 to comply with the ordinance. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott previously delayed the ban until July 9 due to economic hardships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mayor Scott said that more time is still needed to distribute the reusable bags and to make the community aware of the changes.
