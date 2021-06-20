BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s our mission here at WJZ to highlight those everyday heroes who are doing their work to make our community and our cities better.

One of those people is Dominic Nell, who is making an impact throughout Baltimore City. Nell, who is known as Famer Nell, owns a Health & Wellness store in the heart of West Baltimore called “BeMore Green.”

“We are currently in BeMore Green. That’s my health and wellness store. Also, a free grocery model store and we’re on the corner of North and Pulaski, right in the heart of West Baltimore,” said Nell. “Basically, BeMore Green is an extension of my city weeds business that I started in 2016. I started taking on the moniker ‘Farmer Nell’ teaching youth how to grow indoors and outdoors.”

Nell explained the moment he believed he had to step up do something to better his community.

“In 2015, after the Freddie Gray tragedy, I was doing mainly photography and videography, and doing that capacity as a youth program and in that, I was noticing so many vacant lots and so many abandoned buildings, and I’m saying that this green space could be repurposed or this corner store could be refurbished, and these neighborhoods can have access to food.”

Nell is passionate about helping his community. He said his ultimate goal is to see Baltimore residents and the city as a whole repair themselves.

“It is a multifaceted vision. But I like to say a catchphrase. ‘We didn’t get 40 acres and a mule but at least we can get as 40 vacants and some tools’ to rebuild this process. We need to start repairing ourselves in the process as well as repairing the landscapes that our youth are going to be walking on. ”

