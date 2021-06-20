COVID LATESTZero COVID-19 Related Deaths For First Time Since October 2020
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths Sunday as over 73% of all adults in Maryland have now received one dose of the vaccine.

More than 3.25 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.72%.

Hospitalizations went down by three cases to 150 people hospitalized for the virus, the lowest level since March 27, 2020.

Since the pandemic began, there were 461,739 total confirmed cases and 9,490 deaths.

There are 3,250,002 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,632,582 doses. Of those, 3,382,580 are first doses with 166 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,997,917 second doses, 338 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 252,085 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1 in the last day.

The state reported 73.1% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,044 (211) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,927 (645) 15*
Baltimore 65,880 (1,631) 41*
Baltimore City 53,085 (1,219) 25*
Calvert 4,237 (84) 1*
Caroline 2,350 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,520 (247) 6*
Cecil 6,325 (150) 2*
Charles 10,953 (213) 2*
Dorchester 2,847 (64) 1*
Frederick 19,823 (332) 10*
Garrett 2,044 (64) 1*
Harford 16,631 (292) 6*
Howard 19,299 (247) 7*
Kent 1,351 (49) 2*
Montgomery 71,105 (1,570) 51*
Prince George’s 85,414 (1,551) 40*
Queen Anne’s 3,005 (50) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,049 (132) 0*
Somerset 2,620 (40) 0*
Talbot 2,180 (44) 0*
Washington 14,648 (325) 4*
Wicomico 7,716 (173) 0*
Worcester 3,686 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (22) 0*

 

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,112 (3) 0*
10-19 47,648 (6) 1*
20-29 84,632 (43) 1*
30-39 79,103 (104) 6*
40-49 68,764 (287) 5*
50-59 68,695 (803) 32*
60-69 45,743 (1,611) 25*
70-79 25,105 (2,412) 43*
80+ 15,937 (4,219) 104*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 241,552 (4,593) 105*
Male 220,187 (4,897) 112*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 143,786 (3,431) 80*
Asian (NH) 11,359 (324) 11*
White (NH) 163,330 (4,782) 106*
Hispanic 70,078 (833) 19*
Other (NH) 21,597 (101) 1*
Data not available 51,589 (19) 0*

 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.