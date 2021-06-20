ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths Sunday as over 73% of all adults in Maryland have now received one dose of the vaccine.
More than 3.25 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.72%.READ MORE: Multi-Vehicle Accident Involving Fire Department Shuts Down Route 40 West
Hospitalizations went down by three cases to 150 people hospitalized for the virus, the lowest level since March 27, 2020.
Since the pandemic began, there were 461,739 total confirmed cases and 9,490 deaths.
There are 3,250,002 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,632,582 doses. Of those, 3,382,580 are first doses with 166 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,997,917 second doses, 338 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 252,085 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1 in the last day.
The state reported 73.1% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.READ MORE: Woman, 2 Men Injured In West Baltimore Triple Shooting
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,044
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,927
|(645)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,880
|(1,631)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,085
|(1,219)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,237
|(84)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,350
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,520
|(247)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,325
|(150)
|2*
|Charles
|10,953
|(213)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,847
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,823
|(332)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,044
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,631
|(292)
|6*
|Howard
|19,299
|(247)
|7*
|Kent
|1,351
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,105
|(1,570)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,414
|(1,551)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,005
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,049
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,620
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,180
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,648
|(325)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,716
|(173)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,686
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(22)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,112
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,648
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,632
|(43)
|1*
|30-39
|79,103
|(104)
|6*
|40-49
|68,764
|(287)
|5*
|50-59
|68,695
|(803)
|32*
|60-69
|45,743
|(1,611)
|25*
|70-79
|25,105
|(2,412)
|43*
|80+
|15,937
|(4,219)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|241,552
|(4,593)
|105*
|Male
|220,187
|(4,897)
|112*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|143,786
|(3,431)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,359
|(324)
|11*
|White (NH)
|163,330
|(4,782)
|106*
|Hispanic
|70,078
|(833)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,597
|(101)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,589
|(19)
|0*
