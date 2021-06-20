COVID LATESTZero COVID-19 Related Deaths For First Time Since October 2020
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Families braced the heat and laced up their sneakers to celebrate Father’s Day at Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

GBMC hosted their  33rd Annual Father’s Day 5K.  The festivities included a traditional 5K race and a 1-mile walk.

The race raises money to support critically ill and premature babies cared for at GBMC’s NICU.

This was the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic that GBMC hosted an in-person event on its medical campus.

