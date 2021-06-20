BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Families braced the heat and laced up their sneakers to celebrate Father’s Day at Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
GBMC hosted their 33rd Annual Father’s Day 5K. The festivities included a traditional 5K race and a 1-mile walk.READ MORE: Tender Bridge Foundation Starts Street Hockey Team For Children In Baltimore
The race raises money to support critically ill and premature babies cared for at GBMC’s NICU.READ MORE: Community MVP: Dominic Nell Is Working To Restore West Baltimore
This was the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic that GBMC hosted an in-person event on its medical campus.MORE NEWS: Violent Father's Day Weekend In Baltimore: At Least 4 People Wounded & 1 Person Dead
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.