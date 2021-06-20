SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County officials are investigating a serious crash in Severn on Sunday afternoon that left 2 people dead and 2 people critically injured.
Officials responded to Telegraph Road shortly before 2:00 p.m. Investigators said that a Honda S200 was traveling south in the area of Buckingham Place when it collided with a Chevrolet Suburban that was traveling northbound. Detectives are still investigating how the Honda lost control.READ MORE: 'Today Was The Day' Relish Celebrates First Orioles Hot Dog Race Victory
The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were both taken to hospitals with serious injuries. The driver and passenger of the Honda were pronounced dead on the scene. Their bodies were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.READ MORE: McGuire Hits 3 Doubles As Ryu, Blue Jays Beat Orioles 7-4
Preliminarily investigation revealed that the primary cause of the collision appears to be failing to drive right of center.
The use of drugs or alcohol will be determined by pending toxicology results.MORE NEWS: GBMC Hosts Annual Father's Day 5K Race
The crash is currently under investigation.