By CBS Baltimore Staff
TALBOT COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A rally was held in Talbot County urging the removal of a confederate statue on Saturday.

The statue of the “Talbot Boys” was built in the early 1900s and stands in front of the county courthouse in Easton. Supporters of the statue said that it represents a part of U.S. history and believes it should remain where it is. However, critics believe that it should be moved somewhere else due to its links to the confederacy.

The Talbot County council voted unanimously against moving the statue in 2015. The council president said he is thinking about reversing the decision.

