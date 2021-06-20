EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — A small, single-engine plane crashed into a fence while landing on Sunday according to Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
Around 12:35 p.m., Anne Arundel County Fire responded to an aircraft emergency at Lee Airport.READ MORE: Multi-Vehicle Accident Involving Fire Department Shuts Down Route 40 West
When fire officials arrived, they found a small, single-engine plane had struck a fence.
Preliminary investigations reveal the plane went to land at Lee Airport when it left the runway and went through a fence.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Zero COVID Related Deaths For First Time Since October 2020
The plane was occupied by two people at the time. No injuries were reported.
There was a small fuel leak which has since been contained and no fire when fire officials arrived.
The investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration who are on scene.MORE NEWS: Woman, 2 Men Injured In West Baltimore Triple Shooting