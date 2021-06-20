BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Father’s day is a special day for many families but for children without a father figure in their life, it can be difficult.
The Tender Bridge Foundation stepped up this weekend to start a street hockey team for children in need in Baltimore.
The “junior banners” held their first practice at Ellwood Park this weekend. Organizers said they have registered 10 kids between the ages of 9 and 12. The goal is to provide free hockey to those who couldn’t usually afford it.
The group said they hope street hockey will be a good introduction to kids who haven’t skated before. They plan to take the kids to an ice rink for lessons in the winter.