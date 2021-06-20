BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles fans celebrated a win in Camden Yards Sunday, but it wasn’t about the baseball game.
Relish celebrated its very first Orioles Hot Dog race victory on Father's Day! Relish is now 1-34. Ketchup and Mustard each have 17 wins apiece. Fans were rooting for the underdog who lost the first two races, but finally earned a win for the first time in 2021. Booing could even be heard at some points when Ketchup or Mustard would take the lead.
Sunday’s win led to a frenzy in the ballpark. “Sweet Victory” by David Eisley blasted through Camden Yards. Fans could be seen celebrating and rejoicing. One fan even had two tubs of the condiment dumped on him!
Let this serve as a reminder to never count out the underdog.
Today was the day.
Remember where you were, relish fans. pic.twitter.com/4LL08BowOt
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 20, 2021