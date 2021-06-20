BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least 4 people have been shot and 1 person has been killed over Father’s Day weekend in Baltimore. Police are now reporting at least 155 homicides to date.

The cycle of violence continued on Saturday night with 2 men and 1 woman injured in a triple shooting on North Calhoun Street in Northwest Baltimore.

Paul Smith lives right around the corner from where the shooting occurred. “It’s getting closer and closer to my house, so you know, it’s not good for the whole community,” said Smith.

Many people are growing increasingly concerned as crime rates continue to climb.

The police department said they are using mandatory officer overtime to increase patrols. “We want the same thing. You know, safer and healthier communities for all, not just in certain communities but for all,” police told WJZ.

Last Wednesday, 6 people were shot in West Baltimore. WJZ obtained surveillance video of the response to the mass shooting that left 1 man dead. Fifty-nine year old, Leslie Jerome Gibson, was killed and a 16-year-old was just released from the hospital.

Four more people are still battling injuries and police are still searching for those responsible. On Saturday night, officers responded to West Lanvale Street for a shot spotter alert. There, they found a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Felicia Carter, who is originally from North Carolina, said she sees this going on in a lot of areas. She has lived in Northwest Baltimore for 30 years. “Since I’ve been here, I’m like I need to pack and go back home,” said Carter.