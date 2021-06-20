BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said two men and a woman were injured in a triple shooting in west Baltimore Saturday night.
Officers responded at 10:25 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Calhoun Street, where officers on patrol heard gunfire. When they got there they found a 44-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were transported to area hospitals. Police said because of the severity of the injuries, homicide detectives assumed control of the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.