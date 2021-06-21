BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot overnight in Baltimore, adding to an already violent weekend.
Southwest district officers responded to an area hospital around 12:53 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim seeking treatment. The man refused to give police or hospital staff any information about himself or where he was shot.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Cathedral Street around 2:48 a.m. A 33-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in serious but stable condition.
Five people were shot, two killed over Father’s Day weekend in Baltimore.
Central District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call detectives at (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.