GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police charged a 51-year-old Brooklyn Park man with assault after a road rage incident in Glen Burnie Sunday evening.
Officers responded for an assault in the area of Route 648 and Maple Road East around 7:25 p.m. When they arrived a 22-year-old man said he was involved in a road rage incident along with his two passengers, a 21-year-old and a child.READ MORE: Jon Baron Announces Run For Governor Of Maryland
The victim told police both drivers were stopped at Maple Road on Route 648, when the driver of the other car allegedly got out and approached the victim and struck the vehicle with a wooden pole several times. When the victim tried to get out, the suspect allegedly sprayed him with pepper spray.
The suspect then fled in his vehicle, a black Hyundai. The female passenger got identifying information for the suspect vehicle and provided it to police. The victims were treated and released from the scene.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Your First Check Is Less Than A Month Away
Officers located the suspect, David Craig Bilenki, at his residence in the 5500 block of Moore Street. The wooden pole and pepper spray used in the assault were also seized as evidence.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now
MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?