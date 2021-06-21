BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) –– Baltimore County Police are searching for a man last seen in Woodlawn early Monday morning.
James Benjamin, 54, was last seen in the 1700 block of Winding Brook Way around 7:30 a.m. Benjamin was last seen wearing a gray tracksuit.
Benjamin is 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 340 pounds. He suffers from cognitive impairment.
If seen please call 911 or Baltimore County Police at 410-887-1340.
