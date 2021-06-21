ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — On Child Tax Awareness Day, Maryland Democrats want to ensure that parents understand the expansion of the Child Tax Credit and how it will benefit their families.
Families will begin to receive monthly payments beginning in July as part of the Child Tax Credit that was enhanced in the Democrats Rescue Plan. In Maryland, the tax credit will provide relief up to $1,600 per child benefiting more than 1,125,000 children. More than 52,000 children will be lifted out of poverty.
“Thanks to President Biden and Democrats, the American Rescue Plan will soon deliver major tax relief for working families with children through a historic expansion of the Child Tax Credit, and families will start to see those checks in their mailboxes next month,” said Maryland Democratic Party Spokesperson Zachary Holman. “Despite opposition from Maryland Republicans like Larry Hogan and Andy Harris, the expanded child tax credit will lift 52,000 children out of poverty here in Maryland, help bolster financial security and spur economic growth in our state.”