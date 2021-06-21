ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 40 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths Monday as over 73% of all adults in Maryland have now received one dose of the vaccine. It’s the second day in a row when no deaths were reported.

More than 3.25 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.66%.

Hospitalizations went up by three cases to 153 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 112 remain in acute care and 41 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 461,779 total confirmed cases and 9,490 deaths.

#COVID19 Data Update:

-Maryland is reporting zero COVID-19 deaths for the second day in a row

-40 new confirmed cases (under 50 for second straight day)

-Positivity rate down to new record low (0.66%)

-Case rate is down 95% since mid-April Release: https://t.co/9k9crM0Uwr — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) June 21, 2021

There are 3,250,287 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,633,028 doses. Of those, 3,382,741 are first doses with 161 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,998,201 second doses, 284 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 252,086 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, one in the last day.

The state reported 73.1% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,044 (211) 1* Anne Arundel 43,930 (645) 15* Baltimore 65,884 (1,631) 41* Baltimore City 53,091 (1,219) 25* Calvert 4,237 (84) 1* Caroline 2,350 (30) 0* Carroll 9,522 (247) 6* Cecil 6,325 (150) 2* Charles 10,953 (213) 2* Dorchester 2,847 (64) 1* Frederick 19,823 (332) 10* Garrett 2,044 (64) 1* Harford 16,631 (292) 6* Howard 19,302 (247) 7* Kent 1,353 (49) 2* Montgomery 71,110 (1,570) 51* Prince George’s 85,420 (1,551) 40* Queen Anne’s 3,005 (50) 1* St. Mary’s 6,050 (132) 0* Somerset 2,620 (40) 0* Talbot 2,181 (44) 0* Washington 14,650 (325) 4* Wicomico 7,719 (173) 0* Worcester 3,688 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (22) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 26,116 (3) 0* 10-19 47,652 (6) 1* 20-29 84,639 (43) 1* 30-39 79,107 (104) 6* 40-49 68,774 (287) 5* 50-59 68,699 (803) 32* 60-69 45,748 (1,611) 25* 70-79 25,106 (2,412) 43* 80+ 15,938 (4,219) 104* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 241,572 (4,593) 105* Male 220,207 (4,897) 112* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 143,809 (3,431) 80* Asian (NH) 11,360 (324) 11* White (NH) 163,352 (4,782) 106* Hispanic 70,087 (833) 19* Other (NH) 21,599 (101) 1* Data not available 51,572 (19) 0*

