ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 40 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths Monday as over 73% of all adults in Maryland have now received one dose of the vaccine. It’s the second day in a row when no deaths were reported.
More than 3.25 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.66%.READ MORE: Weather Blog: Severe Weather Possible Monday Night
Hospitalizations went up by three cases to 153 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 112 remain in acute care and 41 remain in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there were 461,779 total confirmed cases and 9,490 deaths.
There are 3,250,287 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,633,028 doses. Of those, 3,382,741 are first doses with 161 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,998,201 second doses, 284 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.READ MORE: Some American Airlines Flights Canceled At BWI Amid Reports Of Labor Shortages
A total of 252,086 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, one in the last day.
The state reported 73.1% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,044
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,930
|(645)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,884
|(1,631)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,091
|(1,219)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,237
|(84)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,350
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,522
|(247)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,325
|(150)
|2*
|Charles
|10,953
|(213)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,847
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,823
|(332)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,044
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,631
|(292)
|6*
|Howard
|19,302
|(247)
|7*
|Kent
|1,353
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,110
|(1,570)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,420
|(1,551)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,005
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,050
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,620
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,181
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,650
|(325)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,719
|(173)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,688
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(22)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,116
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,652
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,639
|(43)
|1*
|30-39
|79,107
|(104)
|6*
|40-49
|68,774
|(287)
|5*
|50-59
|68,699
|(803)
|32*
|60-69
|45,748
|(1,611)
|25*
|70-79
|25,106
|(2,412)
|43*
|80+
|15,938
|(4,219)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|241,572
|(4,593)
|105*
|Male
|220,207
|(4,897)
|112*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|143,809
|(3,431)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,360
|(324)
|11*
|White (NH)
|163,352
|(4,782)
|106*
|Hispanic
|70,087
|(833)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,599
|(101)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,572
|(19)
|0*
