COVID LATESTNo New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported For Two Days
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, covid vaccinations, COVID-19, health Maryland, Local TV

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 40 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths Monday as over 73% of all adults in Maryland have now received one dose of the vaccine. It’s the second day in a row when no deaths were reported.

More than 3.25 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.66%.

READ MORE: Weather Blog: Severe Weather Possible Monday Night

Hospitalizations went up by three cases to 153 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 112 remain in acute care and 41 remain in the ICU. 

Since the pandemic began, there were 461,779 total confirmed cases and 9,490 deaths.

There are 3,250,287 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,633,028 doses. Of those, 3,382,741 are first doses with 161 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,998,201 second doses, 284 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

READ MORE: Some American Airlines Flights Canceled At BWI Amid Reports Of Labor Shortages

A total of 252,086 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, one in the last day.

The state reported 73.1% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,044 (211) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,930 (645) 15*
Baltimore 65,884 (1,631) 41*
Baltimore City 53,091 (1,219) 25*
Calvert 4,237 (84) 1*
Caroline 2,350 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,522 (247) 6*
Cecil 6,325 (150) 2*
Charles 10,953 (213) 2*
Dorchester 2,847 (64) 1*
Frederick 19,823 (332) 10*
Garrett 2,044 (64) 1*
Harford 16,631 (292) 6*
Howard 19,302 (247) 7*
Kent 1,353 (49) 2*
Montgomery 71,110 (1,570) 51*
Prince George’s 85,420 (1,551) 40*
Queen Anne’s 3,005 (50) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,050 (132) 0*
Somerset 2,620 (40) 0*
Talbot 2,181 (44) 0*
Washington 14,650 (325) 4*
Wicomico 7,719 (173) 0*
Worcester 3,688 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (22) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,116 (3) 0*
10-19 47,652 (6) 1*
20-29 84,639 (43) 1*
30-39 79,107 (104) 6*
40-49 68,774 (287) 5*
50-59 68,699 (803) 32*
60-69 45,748 (1,611) 25*
70-79 25,106 (2,412) 43*
80+ 15,938 (4,219) 104*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 241,572 (4,593) 105*
Male 220,207 (4,897) 112*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

 

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 143,809 (3,431) 80*
Asian (NH) 11,360 (324) 11*
White (NH) 163,352 (4,782) 106*
Hispanic 70,087 (833) 19*
Other (NH) 21,599 (101) 1*
Data not available 51,572 (19) 0*

 

MORE NEWS: Man Fatally Stabbed During Fight In East Baltimore Monday Morning

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff