By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Housing Authority of Baltimore City announced the demolition of the historic Perkins Home Public Housing site.

“With these bricks starting to come down, we are witnessing the end of an era,” said HABC CEO Janet Abrahams. “The future of this community holds great promise as one of inclusion. You will see the manifestation of that promise very soon.”

The demolition is part of the $1 billion Perkins Somerset Oldtown Transformation Plan. The plan is aimed to reshape the three development sites from impoverished areas into “a Community of Choice that is welcoming, promotes pride and unity, and is integrated into the surrounding areas.”

PSO is located minutes from Downtown Baltimore and spans 244 acres in a community of almost 6,000 residents. The final six families are expected to move out soon.

