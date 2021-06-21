SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — A firefighter suffered a minor leg injury as he was helping to put out a two-alarm fire in Severn Sunday, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
The firefighter was from the Fort Meade Fire and Emergency Services, which, along with the BWI Fire and Rescue Department and the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services, was helping Anne Arundel County firefighters to put out the fire in the single-family home in the 1900 block of Foxhound Court about 4 p.m.
The injured firefighter, who was taken to a nearby hospital, was one of 52 who responded.
Two people inside the home at the time escaped without injury, according to the Anne Arundel department. The American Red Cross is helping the seven adult residents who were displaced.
The fire started outside the back of the home before spreading to the side of the house, the first and second floors, the attic and a shed, the department said.
The fire started outside the back of the home before spreading to the side of the house, the first and second floors, the attic and a shed, the department said.

The fire's cause is under investigation and an estimate of damages was undetermined, according to the department. The fire was under control after about two hours.