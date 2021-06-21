ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Former nonprofit executive Jon Baron has announced he’s running for governor of Maryland.
The Democrat made his gubernatorial bid official in an announcement Monday. It's the first time Baron has run for public office.
“For decades, we’ve failed to make meaningful progress on some of our toughest challenges,” Baron said in a statement. “Today, a quarter of Maryland middle schoolers still can’t read at a basic level. Wages are stagnant as income inequality has grown. Healthcare costs keep rising. And racial inequities persist in all these areas.”
"Clearly, it's time for a different approach. When I'm governor, we'll tackle these long-term challenges with strategies proven to work – and we'll test bold new ideas and expand those that are most effective. Let's do what works."
He was the founder of the Coalition for Evidence-Based Policy, which worked with federal officials to advance reforms.
The 58-year-old Montgomery County resident worked for the Defense Department during former President Bill Clinton’s administration. Baron also was appointed to boards in the Bush and Obama administrations. In his campaign announcement,
Baron noted he has been an appointee of Democratic and Republican presidents.
He recently worked for the philanthropy group Arnold Ventures.
