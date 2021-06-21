BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man was charged with attempted first-degree murder June 15 after allegedly shooting a man in Baltimore in January, Baltimore Police said Monday.
Kerron Moore, of the 1500 block of Tunlaw Road, was served with a warrant while he was being held in Central Booking, police said. He was being held without bail his arrest in March for an alleged armed carjacking, police said.
Detectives determined Moore was a suspect in what they described as a robbery gone bad. In that incident, officers found a 26-year-old man who was shot on Jan. 11 at Payson and Lexington streets. The victim was taken to Shock Trauma in critical but stable condition. Police did not provide an update on the victim.