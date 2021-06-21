ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — In less than two weeks, a new law will take effect to help people in Maryland suffering from depression and other mental illnesses.
The bill was renamed in honor of Tommy Raskin, the son of Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin.
The 25-year-old took his own life at the end of December.
People suffering from depression and other illnesses can sign up for a program to receive frequent phone calls from the Maryland Department of Health to check on them.
In addition, they will be connected with mental health providers.