By Chelsea Ingram
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Prince George’s Counties and Baltimore City until 7:15 p.m.

There have been reports of down trees and wires throughout Baltimore. The BGE App is reporting a number of outages throughout the region.

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says there are damaging winds and lightning associated with this storm.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties and Baltimore City until 10:00 p.m. For portions of the Eastern Shore, the watch remains in effect until 12:00 a.m.

 

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

