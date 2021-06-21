BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Prince George’s Counties and Baltimore City until 7:15 p.m.
There have been reports of down trees and wires throughout Baltimore. The BGE App is reporting a number of outages throughout the region.READ MORE: MTA Riders To Pay Same Fares Despite Hike When Full Service Resumes In August
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard and Baltimore City in MD until 7:15pm. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) June 21, 2021
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says there are damaging winds and lightning associated with this storm.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit Awareness Day: Maryland Democrats Highlight Direct Payments That Will Support More Than 1M Families
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties and Baltimore City until 10:00 p.m. For portions of the Eastern Shore, the watch remains in effect until 12:00 a.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Washington and Baltimore City in MD until 10:00pm. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) June 21, 2021
MORE NEWS: Kerron Moore Of Baltimore Charged With Attempted First-Degree Murder In Alleged Shooting
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.