By Chelsea Ingram
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of Maryland Monday through 10 p.m.

Maryland is at an “elevated” level for severe weather Monday evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop after 5 p.m.

The main threats are strong winds, hail and possibly an isolated thunderstorm.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Garrett County until 3 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties and Baltimore City until 10:00 p.m.

