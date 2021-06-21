BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of Maryland Monday through 10 p.m.
Maryland is at an “elevated” level for severe weather Monday evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop after 5 p.m.READ MORE: Tropical Storm Claudette Could Create Dangerous Rip Currents Along Maryland, Delaware Coasts
The main threats are strong winds, hail and possibly an isolated thunderstorm.
READ MORE: Law Named For Tommy Raskin Will Help Marylanders Suffering From Depression, Mental Illnesses
We are at an elevated risk level for severe weather today. Details at 4PM on @wjz. pic.twitter.com/L9LORBDu0j
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) June 21, 2021
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Garrett County until 3 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties and Baltimore City until 10:00 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Washington and Baltimore City in MD until 10:00pm. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) June 21, 2021MORE NEWS: Maryland Detects Over 500K Potentially Fraudulent Unemployment Claims In Last 6 Weeks