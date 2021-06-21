CHICAGO (AP/WJZ) — Chicago police say a suspect in the stabbing death of a Maryland woman on a downtown street remains at large.

The 31-year-old woman, who hasn’t been identified, was walking Saturday afternoon along Wacker Drive in the Loop business district when she was attacked. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

University of Maryland identified the woman killed as Anat Kimchi, a doctoral candidate in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

“The University of Maryland grieves the loss of Anat Kimchi, a brilliant young scholar. We offer our condolences to her friends and family during this difficult time,” the university said in a statement.

Police Supt. David Brown says the woman’s attacker is believed to be a homeless man.

“We suspect this likely is a homeless person that secreted himself in the bushes and came out and committed this heinous crime,” Brown told CBS Chicago.

He says investigators are reviewing surveillance videos and at least one witness is cooperating with investigators.

“We are utilizing all of the resources that we have,” Brown told reporters near the crime scene.

Detectives followed the path they think the suspect took, possibly running through an expressway tunnel.

Some of the crime might have been caught on POD video, and there are cooperating witnesses, Brown said. He said police are following the trail of the assailant on POD video – and he was seen walking down a ramp and disappearing down an underpass.

Brown declined to provide details about the victim, saying police were working to notify her family and determine what she was doing in the area. He described the area of the attack as secluded and usually not well-traveled. It’s is adjacent to a homeless camp located beneath an Interstate 290 overpass.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)