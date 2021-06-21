BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second day in a row, no one has died from Covid-19 in Maryland and a record low number of new cases have been reported, but there are still risks factors especially for those who are not vaccinated.
“We’ve just got to convince those last remaining people that they really are safe and it’s the reason why, if you don’t get vaccinated, you still are potentially at risk for these variants, if you’re vaccinated, you’re completely safe,” said Governor Larry Hogan.READ MORE: MTA Riders To Pay Same Fares Despite Hike When Full Service Resumes In August
Maryland has reported less than 50 new cases in the past two days.
On Monday, Gov. Hogan praised the declining numbers. He said it’s thanks to the daily $40,000 lottery drawings, going door to door in the community and the vaccine equity task force which is hosting mobile vaccine clinics throughout Baltimore County this week.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit Awareness Day: Maryland Democrats Highlight Direct Payments That Will Support More Than 1M Families
While more than 73 percent of Marylanders have gotten at least one shot, other states, particularly in the midwest, are lagging behind in vaccination efforts. This could have widespread effects in part because of the new contagious Delta variant.
“It doesn’t necessarily appear more pathogenic, meaning more dangerous, but it’s infecting people more easily,” said Dr. Scott Gottleib, former FDA commissioner. Most common now in the United Kingdom, some health experts believe it’ll be the reason for a resurgence in the U.S. this fall.MORE NEWS: Kerron Moore Of Baltimore Charged With Attempted First-Degree Murder In Alleged Shooting