CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Seven people suffered minor to serious nonlife-threatening injuries in a multiple-vehicle crash in Catonsville Sunday, Baltimore County Police said Monday.
As the driver of a 2020 Nissan was traveling east on Baltimore National Pike near St. Agnes Lane just before 11:30 a.m., the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe tried to make a right turn into traffic, police said. Trying to avoid a collision, the Nissan’s driver swerved and hit a 2009 Acura, which was pushed into a 2008 Toyota, police said.
The Tahoe’s driver also swerved, trying to avoid a collision, and was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, police said. As a result of this collision, the Tahoe spun and hit the Nissan, which came to a stop after hitting a BGE pole, police.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team responded to the scene and is continuing to investigate the circumstances and continuing factors of the crash.