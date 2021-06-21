OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — As Tropical Storm Claudette remains off shore and moves north along the Atlantic coastline, it could create dangerous rip currents along the Maryland and Delaware coasts.
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says Claudette strengthened overnight as expected. As the tropical storm tracks south and east of the Lower Eastern Shore and then heads up into the Canadian Maritime, it won’t bring much impact to Maryland.READ MORE: Law Named For Tommy Raskin Will Help Marylanders Suffering From Depression, Mental Illnesses
However, it will increase the rip current risk in Ocean City and along the Delaware beaches.
“Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water,” according to NOAA.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Parts Of State
Marty Bass says beachgoers should pay attention to the warning flags and to the lifeguards.
If you get caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore and don’t try to fight the current, you’ll tire yourself out.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.MORE NEWS: Maryland Detects Over 500K Potentially Fraudulent Unemployment Claims In Last 6 Weeks